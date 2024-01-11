DC execs shortlist frontrunners for upcomimg Supergirl film: report

DC execs enlist front-runners for Supergirl post franchise reboot

DC Studios is all set to screen test actresses to star in the highly anticipated film Supergirl. The lineup includes Milly Alcock, Emilia Jones, and Meg Donnelly.

Rumour has it, the studio is aiming to start the screening process in the coming months.

The studio's co-boss James Gunn will actively participate in the process since the character might fly her way back in DC projects other than Supergirl.

Envisioning Supergirl’s character, the three actresses have quite an impressive portfolio, which makes them the apt choice to fill in the role.

Alcock is known for her phenomenal role on HBO’s Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, playing lead Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Meanwhile, Jones is known for Oscar Best Picture winner CODA, as well as her role in the Netflix series Locke & Key.

As for Donnelly’s achievements, she is the voice of Supergirl in DC’s animated movies Legion of Superheroes and Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One.

When Gunn first announced the superhero film titled, Supergirl, Woman of Tomorrow, he drew comparisons between Superman and Supergirl, noting: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant.”

He added, while "Supergirl, who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore; she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”