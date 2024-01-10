'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer' top 2024 SAG Awards nominations

Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani announced the nominations for the upcoming 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday morning.
Notably, Barbie, Oppenheimer and the final season of Succession lead the nominations of the forthcoming prestigious award ceremony, which aims to recognize outstanding performances in movie and prime-time television.
As per People, Barbra Streisand will be honoured with the SAG Life Achievement Award at the event which will take place in Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.
For the unversed, the 2024 SAG Awards will stream live on the streaming giant Netflix on Saturday, February 24.
Here is the complete list of 2024 SAG Awards nominations:
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun, Beef
Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Ali Wong, Beef
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian
