Tupac’s alleged murderer granted bail despite opposition from prosecutors

Keefe D’s prosecutors initially pushed back on his bail request since he was too dangerous

Duane “Keefe D” Davis, the man implicated in iconic rapper Tupac Shakur's murder, might secure temporary freedom from jail as he awaits his trial– but it comes with a hefty price tag.

Despite initial push back from his prosecutors, Davis was granted bail after a Tuesday hearing in Vegas as his legal team argued that he posed no danger to society and wasn't a flight risk, per a new report by TMZ.

However, the bail was set for a whopping $750,000, allowing release under house arrest with electronic monitoring until the trial.

Notably, Davis has openly confessed many times to involvement in Tupac’s murder over the years, per his prosecutors, who continue to claim they have heaps of evidence against him.

Though he claimed he was not the trigger man, Davis has openly admitted that he was in the car that fateful night in 1996 when Tupac was shot and killed.

Despite his repeated confessions, Davis was only arrested in September 2023 – 27 years after the murder of Tupac.

Initially, his prosecutors strongly opposed the “absurd” bail request and provided a myriad of reasons for its denial, highlighting the danger Davis poses to the public.

However, Davis’ legal team argued that he’s not danger – especially given how long it took for law enforcements to finally arrest him.

Moreover, they further doubled-down on his plea of not guilty, arguing that his previous open admissions were only for clout and financial gain.