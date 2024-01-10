Angela Bassett 'beyond grateful' as she makes history at Oscars

Angela Bassett becomes the second Black actress to receive Oscar

Angela Bassett, known for her phenomenal role in Black Panther, received an honorary Oscars alongside Mel Brooks and Carol Littleton by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The actress accepted her award, expressing gratitude for all the recognition. She shared, “I have considered acting my calling and not just my career...to be recognized in this way for what I love doing is truly wonderful, and I am beyond grateful.”

She further opened up about acknowledgment as a woman belonging to the Black community and being the second Black actress to win the honour.

The Oscar winner admitted that she just couldn’t wrap her head around her historical win, expressing, “I have had to let it sink in that I am the second Black actress to receive an honorary Academy Award [after the late Cicely Tyson, a friend and mentor of hers]… and I hope that she is smiling from the heavens that I’m able to join her in that circle of recognition.”

Speaking of diversity, the actress continued, “This honour isn’t just for or about me."

“What I hope this moment means is that we are taking the necessary steps towards a future in which it is the norm..to embrace one another’s full humanity," Bassett added.

The Malcolm X alum received her first Oscar nomination for What’s Love Got to Do With It, followed by a second nomination for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last year.