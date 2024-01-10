King Charles forced to protect Prince Andrew at Royal Lodge amid fresh backlash

King Charles forced to protect Prince Andrew at royal lodge

King Charles III will reportedly never evict his younger brother Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge at Windsor even if all the entire world turns against him.



Andrew' friend, who is in regular communication with the Duke, has claimed that while some palace officials would back the eviction, but King Charles would never authorise it.



The disgraced royal's associate has explained that the 75-year-old monarch believes 'blood is thicker than water'.

The source also claimed that Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband was uncomfortable by being thrown back into the spotlight over his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

They added the newly released hundreds of court documents will not impact his living arrangements.



'The King is somebody with a high level of integrity,' the source told The Times. '

There are people in the royal household who would take a more aggressive stance, but in that family, blood is thicker than water.'

Andrew's pal went on claiming that like any leaseholder, the royal has rights to the property and that the King would not favour withdrawing his brother's security and kicking him out form the 30-room mansion in Windsor Great Park for 20 years, adding that he's entitled to carry on until 2078 under his lease with the Crown Estate.