Lorraine Kelly cleared by Ofcom amid 'body-shaming' Nigel Farage

Lorraine Kelly has been acquitted by the media regulator Ofcom despite receiving over 400 complaints from viewers who alleged that she was 'body-shaming' against Nigel Farage.

The outspoken 64-year-old broadcaster asserted that she felt 'traumatized' after witnessing the GB News star showering during his participation in I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

Lorraine went on to criticize Nigel's appearance, expressing her surprise upon learning that 'he's only 59,' and remarking that he 'got the face he deserved.'

Upon discovering Nigel's age, she exclaimed, 'Is he?! Is he only 59? I thought he was a hell of a lot older than that. That's astonishing, that just shows you get the face you deserve. You do.'

These remarks, made on the morning chat show on November 21, led to a total of 428 complaints filed with Ofcom. Farage's social media team also demanded an apology from the Scottish broadcaster.

A post on his official Twitter account read: 'Has Lorraine apologised for bodyshaming Nigel Farage yet? Imagine if he made those comments about her on live TV.'

Many of Lorraine's viewers believed that she would not make the same comments about a woman.

One posted: 'I'm not a fan of Nigel, but Lorraine, that comment was below the belt. You never would say that about a woman.'

An Ofcom spokesperson: 'We considered complaints from viewers who objected to comments made about Nigel Farage's physical appearance.

'In our view, the brief exchange between the host and a reporter were part of a light-hearted discussion about jungle life, and within audience expectations for this programme.'

Farage's team fired off a legal letter to ITV bosses for showing him naked in the I'm A Celebrity jungle shower, claiming there was an 'indecency' clause in his contract which bans the channel from showing footage of him nude.

ITV confirmed receiving the complaint but insisted there was nothing in Farage's contract that forbids them from showing him naked.