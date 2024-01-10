Princess Kate praised for supporting 'shunned' postmaster over false conviction

Princess Kate praised for supporting town's postmaster over false conviction

Kate Middleton and her family garnered praise for extending support to their town’s postmaster in the wake of his decade-long fight for justice.

Hasmukh Shingadia ran a Post Office in Upper Bucklebury in Berkshire, where Kate grew up. He was among over 700 sub postmasters who were wrongfully convicted of theft from the Post Office due to a faulty Horizon computer system.

Despite the charges, the grandfather credited the Middletons for supporting him throughout, saying, "They continued to come into my shop and spend money here. Even after Kate got engaged she’d still pop in. Not everybody did that and some locals shunned me.”

Hasmukh got embroiled in the scandal shortly after attending Kate’s wedding to Prince William in 2011.

Though his conviction was quashed in July 2021, he is now demanding every conviction to be overturned to back up his fellow postmasters.

The Middleton family also held a celebratory tea party at Bucklebury memorial hall in the rural village to celebrate his release.

"He (Michael Middleton, Kate's father) was overjoyed and said, ‘Well done’. I know I couldn’t ask them for help directly because of the position they were in. But I am really grateful to the wider family for standing by me. They are really good people," Hasmukh added.