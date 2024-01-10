Prince Andrew fuels rift between King Charles and Prince William

King Charles and Prince William appear to be feuding over a major decision that has to be made with regards to Prince Andrew amid his renewed sex scandal.
The Duke of York has been accused of raping a minor in damaging claims against him, tying him to the convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein. With the fresh tranche of court documents from the 2015 case released in the public.
A close friend of the Prince of Wales revealed to The Daily Beast tensions have emerged between the monarch and his eldest son over involving Andrew in family events.
The disgraced royal was prominently included in the Queen’s first death anniversary and the Christmas celebrations that took place in Sandringham.
“Everyone knows there is a sh-t load more stuff that could come out on Andrew,” the friend told the outlet. “That’s why William was so dismayed by the leniency shown to him at Christmas. He is utterly bemused by his father’s strategy.”
When asked if Prince William had confronted his father over the matter. “That’s not how the family dynamic works,” the pal said. “Charles is the king, so William has to go along with it. But he doesn’t have to like it.”
The new claims come after Andrew was accused by victim Sarah Ransome for recording sex tapes in Epstein files
