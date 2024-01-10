Sarah Ferguson plans to support Prince Andrew ‘foiled’ with latest blow

File Footage

Sarah Ferguson had plans to land a full-time contract with ITV but that didn’t go as expected much to the dismay of her ex-husband Prince Andrew.



The Duke of York has been embroiled in scandal once again as new details of his association with convicted paedophile, Jeffery Epstein, were made public in the recent tranche of court documents in a 2015 case.

Following her hosting gig in This Morning, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Fergie failed to impress fans, foiling her plans for a more permanent role.

Read More: Prince Andrew reaction to Sarah Ferguson joining ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ laid bare

According to The Daily Mail, an ITV source revealed that Fergie had “zero chance” of landing a permanent gig on the show, even though she was “a joy to have around the place.”

Previously, Fergie had previously mentioned that Andrew “doesn’t actually take taxpayers’ money” since he his military titles and royal patronages were stripped off.

However, she is in a “position” to “support [Andrew] and the rest of the family through my work.”

“At best, Fergie’s appearance divided opinion, at worst it was a complete and utter disaster,” the insider said.

Read More: Prince Andrew 'locked away' as Duke 'can't deal' with Jeffrey Epstein aftermath

“She’s very sweet, even handing out gifts to all the staff she worked with on the day, but unfortunately, she’s not a natural. Her dream of landing a presenting role will have to find a home elsewhere as it won’t be with us.”

The Duchess had been hoping to help Andrew to meet the “eye-watering” repair bills of the Royal Lodge, from which he is reportedly pressured to evict.