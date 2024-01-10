Sarah Ferguson turns her back on Prince Andrew?

Sarah Ferguson, who always jumps to the support of her ex-husband Prince Andrew during his scandals, is seemingly tired of defending the Duke.

The Duchess of York, who insists Andrew is a very 'good man', is keeping mum and hiding her face amid new allegations and claims against the disgraced royal.

The 64-year-old author has not even shared any post since new documents, that renewed the Duke's scandal with Jeffery Epstein and Virginia Giuffre, released by court last week.

Ferguson, who has been candid in her support of Andrew over the past few years, is reportedly "not taking the new allegations serious."

According to an insider, "Fergie is busy in securing her appearance in the new show as she wants to land a permanent gig the famous morning program."

Previously it was claimed that Ferguson was raking in multi-million dollar TV deal to pay for Andrew's massive bill amid amid speculations hat the disgraced Duke of York would need to shell out £2million in the form of ‘urgent repairs’ in order to continue to live at the Royal Lodge, which King Charles was adamant he vacate.

A separate source claimed: "She is coy about breaking her silence on the ongoing scandal that may shatter all her dream of making a name in the screening world."



"She fears of being grilled," they added.

During a 60-mintue 'conversation' with Glamour editor Samantha Barry, Fergie said: "I feel that he's... I did... in 1986 I married a very good man."

She was responding to a question about her close connection with Andrew, who has, as Samantha noted, "had a difficult few years.'

King Charles III's younger brother Andrew has fallen from grace as a result of his friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and a multi-million-pound settlement he paid to his sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre.