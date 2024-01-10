‘Godzilla x Kong’ roars into theaters late March, while ‘Mickey 17’ takes backseat

The battle royale between two titans is getting an early kickoff. Legendary Pictures has announced that the highly anticipated sequel, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, will be stomping into theaters on March 29th, 2024, two weeks earlier than its previously scheduled April 12th release.



This shift brings the monstrous showdown closer to its original March 15th date, offering eager fans a chance to witness the clash between the atomic lizard and the mighty ape even sooner.

The new release date also puts it in a prime position to capitalize on the pre-Easter moviegoing bump, potentially giving the film a box office boost.

While Godzilla and Kong are gearing up for an early rumble, another cinematic heavyweight is taking a strategic retreat. Director Bong Joon-ho's sci-fi epic, Mickey 17, has been pushed back from its initially planned March 8th release.

The exact new date remains undisclosed, but a statement from Warner Bros. suggests it will be "later in the year."

The reason for the delay is shrouded in mystery, with some speculating that additional production time is needed for the film's intricate special effects.

Mickey 17, based on the novel by Edward Ashton, promises a mind-bending story about clones and disposable identities, and the extra time could benefit the film's ambitious vision.

With Godzilla x Kong's earlier arrival and Mickey 17's temporary departure, the late March movie landscape has undergone a significant shakeup.

While fans of Bong's masterpiece will have to wait a bit longer, the prospect of witnessing Godzilla and Kong duke it out a fortnight sooner is sure to electrify audiences.