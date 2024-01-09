British diplomat to meet top politicians to discuss ‘timely, peaceful’ Feb 8 polls

UK High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott. — APP/File

The top British diplomat in Pakistan will hold separate meetings with top politicians from different parties to discuss the UK-Pakistan ties, the economy and exclusively the February 8 general polls, an official statement read.

Jane Marriott has scheduled a series of meetings with the heads of the political parties across Pakistan in the coming weeks “as part of routine engagement”, the British High Commissioner said Tuesday.

In her meetings to be held in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, she will discuss a range of issues including UK-Pakistan bilateral ties, the economy, and the importance of timely, inclusive, and peaceful elections.

Detailing her meetings held with top politicians, the communique said that the British high commissioner interacted with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) now-former chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan in Islamabad. She also met leaders from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in Karachi.

In Lahore, she met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif — the three-time ex-premier.

The meeting was also attended by former prime minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, PML-N Chairman Election Cell Senator Ishaq Dar.

She is likely to hold separate meetings with leaders from the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) as well.