Kevin Hart dishes out details about ‘Hollywood action stars’ chat group

Kevin Hart on having ‘Hollywood action stars’ chat group

Kevin Hart has recently dished out details about movie chat group with celebs including Dwayne Johnson and Tom Cruise



Speaking to PEOPLE at his Netflix movie premiere Lift at the Lincoln Center in New York City, the Ride Along actor revealed, “Dwayne, Mark Wahlberg, Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford, Jet Li, Jackie Chan. All the biggest guys. You know, we just talk about action stuff.”

“It's a real secret chat, I shouldn't be talking to you about this chat. I could get in a lot of trouble from the other action guys,” stated the 44-year-old.

Hart explained, “We just share action stories that's the thing, when you're an action guy, you have to have action stories so our chat is all about ping-ponging action stories and just making sure that everyone’s in sync you know? That's what it's about.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Fast & Furious actor mentioned, “I think there was a consistent continuous engagement that the cast stayed true to.”

“The days on set ended with us in hotels eating dinner together. Whether it was all together or some on different days, there was an amazing piece of connectivity that ultimately added great value to what we got here,” added Hart.

Meanwhile, Lift is slated to release on Netflix on January 12.