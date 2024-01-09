Prince William 'in dilemma' over birthday gift for Princess Kate

Prince William is understood to be in a major conundrum as he scrambles to put together a surprise for his wife Princess Kate.

The Princess of Wales is ringing in her 42nd birthday today, Jan. 9, anticipating a queenly present from the future King.

However, royal expert Kinsey Schofield reflected on William purported dillema about being unable to surprise Kate after spending half their lives together.

"I wish I could predict a sparkly surprise from Prince William but he doesn't get anything passed the Princess of Wales these days," she told the Daily Star. "She knows him like the back of her hand!"

If anything, the Prince of Wales has his own history of giving gifts to take noted from. In 2020, the eldest son of King Charles recounted the early days of his relationship with Kate, revealing the ‘bizarre’ gift he gave her.

“I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once. She's never let me forget that,” he revealed in an episode of BBC’s That Peter Crouch Podcast at the time.

"I think I was convincing myself about it. I was like, 'These are really amazing! Look how far you can see! And she started looking at me going, 'They're binoculars. What's going on?'...It didn't go well,” he recalled.

Rest assured, Schofiled added, "Catherine will spend her birthday surrounded by the people she loves the most – her family. Expect warm hugs from her mum and dad.”