Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori posing a threat to apparel brands?

Kanye West's model wife Bianca Censori giving fashion industry new ideas

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori sent temperatures soaring with her latest outing in the tiniest outfit in Las Vegas on Tuesday, seemingly leaving fans guessing about the future of apparel brands.



The 46-year-old Gold Digger rapper and his architect wife Bianca Censori, who are yet to confirm their marriage, know the art to grab the headlines with their controversial moves.

They even set internet ablaze on a number of occasions throughout the years, much of the time for Bianca’s clothes, or lack of.



Bianca's latest appearance, which is being describes a show by some, has sparked reactions from social media users once again, with one joking: "Apparel brands future seems to shrink after Bianca's latest show."

Another chimed in: "Kanye's model wife giving the fashion industry new ideas."

West previously shared intimate pictures of Bianca to social media. Some users slammed the rapper for "humiliating" the Australian-born beauty, writing: "Are you done humiliating this woman or what?" while others accused Kanye of "objectifying" his wife.



Now, they have been spotted out and about again at a Las Vegas casino, a trip for which Bianca wore little to cove her body. She rocked a baggy white skirt, but apparently didn’t wear shoes or socks for the outing, while Kanye covered up in a plain blue jumper and faded grey trousers.