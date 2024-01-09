Kate Middleton 'losing friends' as she gets engulfed by 'royal agenda'

Princess Kate suffered a drastic decline in her social life due to lack of close friends in the wake of soaring royal duties.

Speaking to Daily Star, royal expert Kinsey Schofield claimed that the Princess of Wales has become a “much bigger part of the royal agenda,” hence, she has consciously or unconsiously disconnected with a lot of people in her life.

Mostly because her job doesn’t end at attending to public engagements; instead, she is a mother to three young kids, who Kinsey argued require unbridled attention at most times.

Also Read: What is Kate Middleton’s birthday curse? Princess’ big day marred by chaos

"The Princess of Wales is stoic, stays above the fray, and focuses on her job... which is serving the public and raising her children," she shared.

"While I am confident that she will continue to prioritise motherhood, we can look forward to her becoming a much bigger part of the royal agenda.

The royal expert continued: "I believe we are seeing Catherine prepare to be queen in the stance she's taken to be more hands on with her children. That is a confident choice she made. She has faced a significant amount of criticism over it and she refuses to change course."

"Catherine's circle has become increasingly smaller over the last decade and spending time with people she can count on is crucial as she starts a new year," she added.