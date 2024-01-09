Jonathan Majors speaks for first time after 'shocking' guilty verdict

Jonathan Majors conducted his first interview on Monday after being found guilty of misdemeanour assault and harassment in an incident involving his former partner Grace Jabbari.



During an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America, Majors expressed his disbelief at the verdict, which carries a maximum one-year jail sentence. He resisted acknowledging any responsibility for Jabbari's wounds.

When ABC News Live "Prime" anchor Linsey Davis repeatedly questioned Majors about Jabbari's injuries, Majors initially responded, "I wish that I knew," as to how the injuries were caused.

Then pressed as to whether he was responsible for the injuries Majors said: “I shouldn’t have been in the car. I shouldn’t have stepped out of the relationship. I shouldn’t have been in the relationship,” he said. “If I’m not in the car, none of this is happening.”

When questioned once more about whether he was blaming only that and not her injuries, he responded as follows: “Can’t say that. None of her injuries.”

The allegations are related to an incident that happened on March 25, 2023, while Majors and his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari were travelling in a car. Majors, according to Jabbari's evidence, peeled her finger off the phone, grabbed her arm and right hand, twisted her forearm, and smacked her head in an attempt to take the phone away from her. Jabbari claimed to have seen a text on Majors' phone that said, "Oh how I wish to be kissing you." About the harassment infraction, she stated that he later threw her back into the car.

The actor was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree, a misdemeanour, and harassment in the second degree, a violation, following a two-week jury trial in December.