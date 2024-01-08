Giovanni Pernice appears DOWNCAST after Strictly Amanda Abbington scandal

The professional dancer was observed smoking and engaged in conversation with friends

Giovanni Pernice appeared in low spirits and deep thoughts amid his Strictly dance partner, Amanda Abbington, revelation that participating in the show had led to her experiencing Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Marking his first public appearance the professional dancer was observed smoking and engaged in conversation with friends during an outing in west London on Monday.

Giovanni appeared tense, particularly following a recent report suggesting that Amanda had requested footage of their rehearsals after withdrawing from the competition last year.

Amanda, 51, has allegedly insisted that show producers provide her with recordings of their rehearsals, citing a desire for the material to support her claims against Giovanni. It is reported that Amanda intends to review the footage as part of her preparation for seeking legal advice regarding the professional dancer's alleged behavior towards her.

Amanda's abrupt departure from the show, citing "personal reasons," raised eyebrows when she omitted mentioning Giovanni in her exit statement. Sources close to Amanda have also asserted that she has been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder following her departure from the series.

Despite these developments, it was revealed on Sunday that the BBC will not initiate an investigation into Giovanni. According to The Sun, channel executives held a discreet meeting with Giovanni about his conduct last year, but no formal action was taken.

A source has now told the publication: 'Some of the professionals and crew feel it needs to be dealt with and Giovanni shouldn't come back this year.



'The BBC are standing behind Giovanni and won't be pursuing an investigation. It's a shock to some on the show who think something needs to be done about his behaviour.

'Amanda had a really tough time with him and she isn't the only one. Four more of his partners have either talked openly about how hard it was working with him or have made it clear in the industry.'

They also claim that his previous partner Ranvir Singh 'flagged an issue during training with Giovanni and said she was unhappy'.