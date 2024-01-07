Amanda Abbington seeks legal counsel amid struggles with Giovanni rigorous training

A friend of Amanda told it has taken her months to recover from her Strictly experience

Amanda Abbington, a Strictly Come Dancing star, has purportedly requested bosses to provide her with footage of her rehearsals with Giovanni Pernice, following reported conflicts during their collaboration.

The 51-year-old actress was partnered with 33-year-old professional dancer Giovanni for the previous year's series but unexpectedly left the show in October, citing 'personal reasons.'

It's been suggested that Amanda wants to scrutinize the recordings as she seeks legal advice regarding Giovanni's alleged behaviour towards her, believing the footage could support her claims.

Following her exit, reports emerged suggesting Amanda had struggled with Giovanni's 'militant approach to training,' and her time on the show was described as being 'plagued by difficulties.'

A source has now disclosed that Amanda has been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

An on-set source told The Sun: 'The BBC have received a request for the footage they hold of Amanda and Giovanni. It is known as a data subject access request.

'There is a feeling that the recordings will lift the lid on what really goes on behind the scenes on Strictly. Things in rehearsals can become very tense.

'Giovanni is a perfectionist and he can be incredibly full-on.'

A friend of Amanda told the publication it has taken her months to recover from her Strictly experience.

'Amanda has been left broken and saddened by the whole experience. She has needed therapy and was left in shock by the behaviour she was exposed to,' they said.

They added: 'Everyone else was having a fabulous time, but she was really stressed by having to spend eight hours a day with Giovanni. She spent a lot of time crying and couldn’t sleep or eat properly.'

The pal said Amanda found the negative response she got on social media for not mentioning Giovanni in her exit statement difficult.

But they insisted her family and friends had been there to support her.