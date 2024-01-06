'Horribly bullied' Kate Middleton loses fight to William over George's future

Prince William leaves Kate 'devastated' with crucial decision about George's future

Kate Middleton, who's respected and loved for her loving and caring nature, is said to be unhappy over husband Prince William's important decision about their eldest son Prince George's future.

The Princess of Wales is reportedly 'heartbroken' about the prospect of seeing her child shipped off to Eton College when he's 13 in an effort to follow in his dad William and uncle Prince Harry's footsteps.

Kate was initially angry at her husband, who's keen for George to follow in his footsteps. Later she gave in to William's desire with prayers and hopes for a bright future of her beloved child.



"Kate long disagreed with her husband about sending him away, even though it’s tradition. Kate thinks sending him to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernise the monarchy. Plus, she’ll miss George desperately. She and William argued about it for years, but he has finally won," a royal insider told In Touch Weekly.



They added: "But she’s still heartbroken. She was horribly bullied at her first boarding school, and can’t bear the thought of George suffering through that."

Kate's fears about her son's future is not wrong as she has suffered a lot after being bullied, and she wants to protect the second-in-line to the throne from all this traumatic situation.



However, William and Kate have already toured the next-in-line's old boarding school Eton College with the plan to send the 10-year-old there when he comes to age of 13.



It is to mention here that William and his younger brother Prince Harry were also schooled there, but that only came about because their parents King Charles and Princess Diana wanted to break tradition. Before that it had been a custom for royal kids to attend Gordonstoun in Scotland, but the two brothers were instead sent to the Oxbridge feeder-school instead.

