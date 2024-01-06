Prince Andrew urged to ‘come clean’ amid new claims in Epstein files

Prince Andrew is under renewed scrutiny as new revelations are made in the Epstein court documents, which were unsealed on Tuesday.



The legal papers are part of a 2015 defamation lawsuit by one accuser, Virginia Giuffre, against Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein’s imprisoned former girlfriend.

In the unsealed documents, Maxwell vehemently denied claims that she introduced King Charles’ disgraced brother to Epstein.

However, in the 2019 interview with Newsnight, Andrew claimed that he met the deceased sex trafficker “through his girlfriend (Maxwell) back in 1999” who he had known “since she was at university in the UK.” He noted that they were friends but not close friends.

A victim of Epstein, who received compensation from Epstein’s fund, told The Mirror, “Well, one of them is lying.”

“The two of them have been like peas in a pod, backing each other every step of the way. But clear its just been a façade,” the 36-year-old mom said,

She then went on to make a direct plea to the Duke of York asking him to “come clean” and speak to the FBI.