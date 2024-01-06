King Charles unable to oust Prince Andrew amid Epstein court files

King Charles seemingly is having a difficult time behind the scenes with his disgraced brother Prince Andrew, as Epstein court documents were publicly released.

While Andrew has been stripped off of his military titles and royal patronages in 2022 after he had to settle his sexual abuse of a minor case, he is very much involved in key royal events.



For instance, , Charles continued to involve Andrew in royal family gatherings including Christmas at Sandringham. And now, Andrew’s time in the Royal Lodge has also come under question.

“The King has tried to kick him out of the royal residences before”, royal commentator Charles Rae told GB News. “That has reached a stalemate. The King will try again to oust him from Windsor Lodge.”



“He will still have to have a house and I suspect it will be Frogmore Cottage, which is Harry and Meghan’s former home,” he added.

“Andrew is a very arrogant man and he loves to keep his royal trappings. He has got nothing left apart from riding his horse,” Rae continued.

“The King is going to have to sit down and have a review of Andrew’s future in terms of the Royal Family. He won’t be kicked out, but he will certainly be curtailed in many ways.”