Joe Jonas, Stormi Bree go skiing together amid romance rumours

Joe Jonas recently divorced from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage and two kids

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree took to Colorado’s snowy mountains.

As romance rumours between the pair continue to brew, the Jonas Brothers frontman and the model took a ski trip together in Aspen, Colorado.

The duo even shared snaps and videos of them carving the slopes, sharing glimpses of their winter escapade to their respective Instagrams.

The former Disney star documented his ascent of the mountain on a ski lift, reaching the summit before gracefully navigating his way down the slopes.

While the duo didn’t post any pictures together, the Miss Teen USA titleholder showed herself going down the same slope as Jonas, expertly trailing behind someone who looked to be her new rumoured flame.

Just a day prior, Jonas and Bree were seen dining together at Casa Tua Aspen.

In a photo shared by gossip blog Deux Moi, the pair sat across from each other at a small table – adorned with red flowers – as they leaned into each other to talk.

Before that, they were spotted boarding a private jet at an airport in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, per TMZ.