Emma Stone shares ‘garbage’ advice she received about women in Hollywood

Emma Stone on receiving 'garbage' advice about women in Hollywood

Emma Stone has recently dished out garbage advice she received from a studio executive early in her acting career.



On January 4, Emma accepted the Palm Achievement Award for her performance in Poor Things at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Awards.

Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe, two of actress’ costars in the Lanthimos-directed movie, presented her with the award.

During her acceptance speech, Emma revealed, “When I first moved to L.A., I went to one of those general meetings that they sometimes send you to, and an executive told me that for male actors, it's a marathon, not a sprint.”

“And in his eyes, for women, it was a sprint, not a marathon. And that was 20 years ago,” continued the 35-year-old.

However, the Easy A actress stated, “I realise that advice is total garbage because the majority of the women that I look up to in this industry, many of whom are in this room, have proven that as time goes on, life and work only get more interesting and more fulfilling.”

Speaking up about her role in Poor Things, Emma pointed out, “This role was unlike anything I had ever read or anyone that I had ever read about.

The Aloha actress remarked, “She's a woman who is immune to external expectations and impervious to judgement and shame and playing.”

“Bella was challenging because I had to try to unlearn those aspects in myself, and it's also what made her an absolute joy to play,” she added.