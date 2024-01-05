Kate Middleton under fire for double standards toward Meghan Markle & Prince Andrew

Princess Kate has found herself in hot water for her alleged contrasting treatment of Prince Andrew and Meghan Markle.

The Princess of Wales drew scrutiny from royal watchers for sharing a car with the disgraced prince on their way to church in Balmoral on Christmas last month, in the wake of recent revelations about Andrew’s association with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Meanwhile, the future Queen reportedly had a hard time walking alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during Windsor walkabout after Queen Elizabeth’s death in September 2022.

She reportedly told a senior royal that it was “one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do,” veteran royal correspondent Robert Jobson wrote in book Our King, according to the Daily Mail.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, a royal watcher posted photos of Kate all smiles sitting beside the younger brother of King Charles on different occasions.

“I rmb that not long ago the royal family was briefing that Prince William couldn’t bear sharing a plane with Meghan and that Kate Middleton had a hard time doing the walkabout in Windsor with her,” they tweeted.

“However, they haven’t shown any problems with going in car rides with Prince Andrew,” they added.

Another user posted photos of Kate’s interactions with the prince, and wrote, “I think we never talk about the special bond Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales has with Prince Andrew”.



