Prince Andrew faces legal action as anti-monarchy group makes new report to police

Prince Andrew faces legal action

The UK's anti-monarchy group on Thursday made a complaint to police in London about Prince Andrew after the release of explosive US court documents, alleging the Duke of groping a woman while having connection with Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York, who attended a Christmas Day church service with other members of the royal family last month, seems to be in great pain after new shocking revelations in unsealed documents renewed his scandal with Virginia Giuffre.

"We've just reported Andrew to the police," Republic, which wants an elected British head of state, said in a statement.



It comes after a New York judge on Wednesday began to unseal the identities of those linked in the documents to the disgraced US financier Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 while waiting trial for sex crimes.

In the files, King Charles III's younger brother is accused of groping a woman, which he denies.

Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband withdrew from frontline royal duties in late 2019 after public outrage at a BBC television interview in which he defended his friendship with Epstein.

In February 2022, the Duke made an out-of-court settlement after a US civil case brought by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed the Prince sexually assaulted her when she was 17.



The late Queen stripped her beloved son Andrew of his honorary military titles and patronages soon afterwards, effectively shutting him out of royal life.

The Metropolitan Police announced in October 2021 that it had closed its review into Giuffre's claims in the US civil action, stating that it would take "no further action".