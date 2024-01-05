King Charles eyes menial role for Prince Andrew to save him from 'embarrassment'

King Charles reportedly has plans for Prince Andrew

King Charles is reportedly planning to had a new role to his disgraced brother Prince Andrew in order to save face from the Jeffrey Epstein list that named the disgraced Duke of York as one of the offenders.

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, while speaking to Daily Express US, the monarch will likely give his younger brother a menial job, one which would put him away from the spotlight.

"Prince Andrew remains in limbo. He has, as the world knows, lost all his patronages and ceased to be a working member of the Royal Family because of his catastrophic friendship with the deceased paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice, the convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell," he began.

The commentator went on to add that the Duke of York would likely spend his days in a managerial role rather than his previous job in public service.

"The newly released documents will focus further attention on Andrew as will forthcoming television programmes about his 'car-crash' BBC Newsnight interview."

"Since the polls show he has no popularity, no comeback could possibly beckon. A job that includes running the royal estates is the only thing that makes sense.

"The moment he appears in public, even on religious occasions, it makes news. Whereas he will continue to be part of the Royal Family, he will continue to embarrass it simply by appearing on royal occasions."