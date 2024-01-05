Kanye West seeks to rebuild image with surprise party for wife Bianca Censori

Inside Kanye West’s ‘intimate’ birthday plans for wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West is expected to organise an intimate party for his wife Bianca Censori, who is celebrating her 29th birthday today on January 5.



In conversation with The Mirror, PR expert Kieran Elsby claimed that the rapper "will be torn between extravagance and the low-key."

Speaking of Kanye's "over-the-top" birthday parties for his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the expert said, "He might crave attention and positive headlines, but a Kardashian-esque party could fuel negative press."

Recently, the Runaway singer shared a few explicit photos of Bianca on his Instagram handle and wrote, "no pants this year."

While discussing the songwriter's "controversial remarks" about his better half, Kieran said that the 46-year-old rapper "may opt for an intimate gathering" to "generate positive press for his family values."

The expert added that "Bianca seems more private than Kim" as a result of this "Kanye might appreciate a calmer, more intimate celebration for her, possibly involving shared passions like art or fashion."



Kieran shared that "he will be trying to strike a delicate balance. He may opt for an intimate gathering… showcasing his artistic side through the venue, food, or entertainment."

