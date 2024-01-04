ECP announces deadline for postal ballot applications

Security personnel stand guard at the headquarters of Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad on September 21, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: In order to ensure the democratic rights of people with disabilities, personnel of the armed forces, and government officials, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set January 22 as the deadline for receiving applications for postal ballot papers for general elections to the national and provincial assemblies slated to be held on February 8, 2024.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ECP said that this provision is exclusively offered to government officials, armed forces personnel, and individuals in public offices, along with their spouses and children residing in a location different from the registered constituency.

In addition to this, individuals in detention and those with physical disabilities unable to travel, possessing a Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) with a physical disability logo issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), are eligible to cast their votes through postal ballots.

Likewise, individuals appointed by the returning officer (RO), such as police personnel assigned duties at polling stations different from their designated voting location, must submit their postal ballot applications to the RO within three days of their appointments.

The electoral watchdog clarifies that these applications should be made using the specified form and submitted to the RO of the relevant constituency in which these individuals are registered as voters.

It is pertinent to mention here that those who receive postal ballots will not have the privilege to cast their votes in person at the polling stations.

The application forms can also be downloaded from the ECP’s official website.