Michelle Yeoh shares her experience of working in ‘The Brothers Sun

Michelle Yeoh opens up about her working experience in ‘The Brothers Sun

’Michelle Yeoh has recently shared her experience of working in a gangster-related show, The Brothers Sun.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Yeoh revealed, “I've not been in a contemporary action-comedy show based on the world of gangsters.”

“To be able to bring the East to the West in a big explosion of arms and legs was an opportunity I couldn't afford to miss out on,” stated the 61-year-old.

Explaining how she got this new Netflix show, Yeoh mentioned that she was offered in less than a year after winning Oscar last year for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Dishing out details about her first meeting with the young cast from The Brothers Sun, Yeoh recalled, “The first night with all the young cast, we went around the table to introduce ourselves and to talk about what we hope to take away from this experience. By the time it came to me, I was like, ‘Just don't waste my time or else I'm going to kick your butts. Okay?’”

“Oh, I hope what they learn that behind this facade of being so nice, I'm quite naughty,” quipped the actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Yeoh discussed about Asian representation onscreen.

“Everything ties back to the fact that there are so many Asian Americans here living the American way. They are Americans, so why do we not have stories that represent them on a greater level?” she remarked.

Yeoh added. “I think we should now stop saying, ‘Oh, it should be more about this and more about that.’ Let's tell great stories. Let's tell stories where we can integrate with each other.”