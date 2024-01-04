Brooke Shields spills one ‘huge mistake’ she won’t ever try on her brows

Brooke Shields addresses her brows current status in a new interview

Brooke Shields has recently spilled how she will maintain her iconic eyebrows in her late 50s.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Endless Love actress said, “They're thinner, they're graying, the whole thing.”

Speaking of her current brows’ status, Brooke mentioned, “It's definitely been frustrating.”

“I never used stuff to fill in my lashes, and now I need to,” continued the 58-year-old.

However, Brooke pointed out that she won’t do to her brows one thing and that’s “tinting”.

“I tried dying them once, and it was a huge mistake, because they were so dark. I looked crazy,” explained the actress

While finding solutions to her brows’ woes, Brooke stated she’s “open to all of it”.

Earlier in 2021 interview, Brooke dished out her secret to iconic brow look using unconventional product for no fuss beauty routine.

“I wasn't much of a serum person until I started working with True Botanicals, and that was really because I never knew what it did, or how it worked, or if it worked,” she remarked.

Now, “I start [my routine] with the Chebula Serum, which I mix it with a little bit of vitamin C, and I feel like that's made a huge difference on my skin,” said the actress.

Brooke added, “My beauty philosophy is: If you feel good, you're going to look better, and you're also going to take better care of yourself.”