Meghan Markle fumes over 'special treatment' of THIS royal family member

Meghan Markle has reportedly been fuming at the royal family after she was made to follow a “different set of rules” than the rest of the members of the royal family.



After stepping down from the royal family in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were criticized for airing private details of their life in the form of a biography, multiple interviews and documentaries.

This, as per royal commentator Neil Sean, left Meghan upset as Sarah Ferguson has written many books and appeared on TV shows where she detailed her own personal experience, but was not met with the same level of criticism.

Sean said: "The thing that really riles Meghan is that Fergie pops up on things like the ITV daytime show This Morning, Loose Women and billing herself as the Duchess of York, selling books and possibly doing adverts all under the Royal Family."

They added: "Meghan and Harry seemingly don't understand why it's a different rule for her."

This development comes after the couple's relationship with the royal family hit an all-time low following the release of Omid Scobie's book Endgame.