Meghan Markle, Harry can't 'hold a candle' to Princess Kate, Prince William

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been consistently failing to prove their worth while Princess Kate and Prince William soar high in popularity.

Speaking to Fabulous, royal expert Phil Dampier claimed the Duke and Duchess could only dream about being redeemed in 2024, revealing it’s a “trite phrase dreamt up by their Hollywood PR people and in reality means very little.”

He went on to urge the couple to “do things which will convince the public on both sides of the Pond that they want to redeem themselves, not just talk about it.”

It comes after a source revealed the Sussexes’ plans for 2024 in a conversation with Us Weekly.

“Harry and Meghan think 2024 will be the year of redemption,” they insisted, adding they are in “extremely high demand.”

Dampier pointed out the royal family’s Christmas walkabout at their Sandringham estate on Dec. 25, which included everyone but Harry and Meghan.

He added: “I think the penny has finally dropped with them [the Sussexes] that they can never compete with an ancient institution admired around the world, particularly the good will still lingering from the late Queen’s reign.

“William and Kate have never been more popular and the Sussexes can’t hold a candle to them.