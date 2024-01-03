Jimmy Kimmel claps back at Aaron Rodgers after mean comments

Jimmy Kimmel is returning Aaron Rodgers's rude comments in his way. Following an NFL player's harsh suggestion that his name might be on a list of those associated with the late, infamous financier Jeffrey Epstein.



In a recent interview with Pat McAfee Show, the player for the New York Jets stated, “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are really hoping [the list] doesn’t come out. … I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I’ll definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”

A New York judge is apparently close to releasing around 200 identities associated with Epstein, including colleagues, former workers, and Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as those who have traveled on his planes. The only identities that have been revealed thus far in court records are John and Jane Does.

The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! threatened to sue Rodgers on X (formerly Twitter) in response to his remarks.

“Dear A***ho**: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” Kimmel wrote.

“Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

The football player's most recent remarks seemed to be a reaction to a joke that host Jimmy Kimmel made on his late-night program the previous year, following Rodgers' discussion of UFOs and the Epstein list on an earlier episode of the Pat McAfee Show.

In August 2019, Epstein took his own life while incarcerated and awaiting prosecution for s*x trafficking. He was accused of luring multiple young girls to his houses pretending they would give him massages, then abusing them sexually, according to the Associated Press.