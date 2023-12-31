Police warn New Year revellers of ‘strict action’ against aerial firing

Pakistani youth enjoy the firework display during the New Year celebrations in Rawalpindi on January 1, 2019. — AFP

In order to ensure protection of people's lives and avoid any untoward incident on the New Year's Eve, the police Sunday warned revellers of “strict action” against aerial firing across the country.

The warning comes after Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday announced that all celebrations related to the New Year are banned across the country as the nation stands in solidarity with Palestinians who have been facing the worst Israeli brutality since October 7.

In a televised address on December 28, the premier said: “Pakistani nation is in a sad state [...] so keeping in mind the situation, the Government of Pakistan has decided to ban all celebrations related to New Year’s.”

In a statement, Karachi East Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Bahadur said police personnel have been deployed on the roads, adding that stern action would be taken against aerial firing and riding motorbikes without silencers and creating problems for others.

The police personnel would also search suspects at different points in the port city tonight.

He further said that the police have taken all-out measures to maintain law and order situation on the eve of New Year. Giving details, the SSP said that 2,600 police personnel have been deployed in District East alone.

“Two divisional SSPs, seven DSPs and 18 SHOs will be on the roads in their respective areas [during the event],” he added.

Last year, one was killed and as many as 18 people sustained bullet injuries in incidents of aerial firing in the metropolis.

Meanwhile, the police have finalised security arrangements in all the major cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar Quetta, Lahore and Faisalabad on the eve of New Year’s night.

Terming the protection of lives of people utmost priority of the government, Balochistan caretaker Home Minister Zubair Ahmed Jamali said that strict action would be taken against those involved in aerial firing and one-wheeling.

He said that special teams were set up to deal with the incidents of aerial firing.

Traffic plans for New Year’s eve

In order to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety, the police in different cities devised special traffic plans in connection with the New Year’s night.

Under the guidance of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital Police is set to enforce strict measures against various traffic offences.

These include wheeling, participation in car racing, and any activities that disrupt the flow of traffic.

Special attention will be given to motorcyclists with heavy silencers, known for creating noise disturbances on the roads. On the night of New Year’s Eve, a significant deployment of law enforcement personnel is planned.

