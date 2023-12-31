Prince William, Princess Kate advised to gain 'public trust' with royal tours

File Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been advised to gain public trust with more royal tours in 2024.



In conversation with GB News, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams urged the Prince and Princess of Wales to increase their foreign royal engagements.

While highlighting the 'unique benefit' of royal tours, he said, "I hope we will see them abroad. Royal trips abroad are still Britain's premier use of soft power."

He continued, "The Palace planners are looking at different sorts of royal tours in certain areas of the world. I am sure they will, the royal tours have a unique benefit both for the host country and those touring."

Richard shared that the royal tours will be a great source of enormous publicity, trade deals and cultural arrangements.

He added, "There is so much where it can benefit. I hope they will go on tour soon."

Notably, William and Kate have not been on a royal tour since their visit to the Caribbean in 2022.

Recently, the royal couple was branded as "lazy" for prioritising their children over royal duties.

As per GB News, royal commentator Gareth Russell claimed that William and Kate's extreme dedication towards their family "enabled their critics to paint them as lazy."

He further said, "Because of the difficulties the monarchy has had in the last few years, William and Catherine were very much expected to be the star players... If they're not seen as often, there is a risk that they enable their critics to write the story for them."