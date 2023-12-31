Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco heat things up in more PDA-filled snaps

Selena Gomez recently confirmed her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco

Benny Blanco can’t keep his hands to himself amid his new romance with Selena Gomez.

The new lovebirds continued to pack on the heat as the pop icon shared a PDA-filled snap to her Instagram stories Sunday.

In the snap, Blanco stood behind Gomez, putting his arms around her as he planted a kiss on his new flame’s neck.

Meanwhile, the Fetish hitmaker looked giddy, unable to contain her smile as her boyfriend loved her up.

In the sweet snap, the former Disney star wore a casual, baggy top, while the music producer sported his signature vibrant hoodie.

In her next story, Gomez seemed to have caught a case of baby fever as she posted a photo of her cradling a friends’ baby.



Just days prior, Gomez and Blanco had a magical date night at an art exhibit where they posed for some snaps as Blanco similarly held Gomez from behind, his face once again nestled in her neck.

The PDA shows no signs of slowing down just weeks after Gomez confirmed that she’s been secretly dating Blanco for six months.

Upon initially hearing the news, fans were not pleased, prompting Gomez to go on a series of social media rants to stand up for her new beau against haters who thought she could do better.