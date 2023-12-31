Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco heat things up in more PDA-filled snaps

Benny Blanco can’t keep his hands to himself amid his new romance with Selena Gomez.
The new lovebirds continued to pack on the heat as the pop icon shared a PDA-filled snap to her Instagram stories Sunday.
In the snap, Blanco stood behind Gomez, putting his arms around her as he planted a kiss on his new flame’s neck.
Meanwhile, the Fetish hitmaker looked giddy, unable to contain her smile as her boyfriend loved her up.
In the sweet snap, the former Disney star wore a casual, baggy top, while the music producer sported his signature vibrant hoodie.
In her next story, Gomez seemed to have caught a case of baby fever as she posted a photo of her cradling a friends’ baby.
Just days prior, Gomez and Blanco had a magical date night at an art exhibit where they posed for some snaps as Blanco similarly held Gomez from behind, his face once again nestled in her neck.
The PDA shows no signs of slowing down just weeks after Gomez confirmed that she’s been secretly dating Blanco for six months.
Upon initially hearing the news, fans were not pleased, prompting Gomez to go on a series of social media rants to stand up for her new beau against haters who thought she could do better.
Blake Shelton rang in New Year's without wife Gwen Stefani, sparking rumors of marital woes
Ian Ziering was filmed getting in a heated physical altercation with a bunch of bikers on a busy street
Notably, Taylor Swift named Time's Person of the Year in 2023
Mark Consuelos revealed he and Kelly Ripa are designing things around incoming new members of the family
Victoria Beckham provides followup on husband David Beckham’s Christmas gift
Taylor Swift arrived at the New Year’s game wearing a jacket with a striking resemblance to Travis Kelce’s
Taylor Swift matches jackets with Travis Kelce to make before stepping in New Year 2024
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were first romantically linked in September 2023