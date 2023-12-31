Pregnant Suki Waterhouse feels ‘sick’ making music amid holidays

Suki Waterhouse making music feeling sick after Christmas

Suki Waterhouse is feeling “sick” of making music amid pregnancy.



“Sick in the studio,” Waterhouse, 31, shared a selfie via Instagram story with the caption, on Saturday, December 30.

In the photo, Waterhouse held a tissue to her nose while sporting a pink button-down shirt with stripes. The actress did not disclose her health issues, but she is by no means feeling well following the joyous Christmas festivities.

Waterhouse and her partner Robert Pattinson are presently expecting their first child together. During her performance at the Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival in Mexico City last month, she revealed her pregnancy.

“I thought I’d wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” Waterhouse teased during her set, pointing to her baby bump. “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

Waterhouse and the 37-year-old Twilight star started dating in July 2018 and plan to have a child together in 2024.

“They moved in together earlier this year and decided it was finally the right time to expand their family,” a source told Us in November.

“Rob and Suki really hid this pregnancy well from friends before they were ready to reveal the happy news.”