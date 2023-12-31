Cardi B rages at fans for ‘talking s***’ about troubled marriage with Offset

Cardi B previously confirmed her split from Offset after a series of social media rants about him

Cardi B has had it with the rumour mill.

As speculation continues to swirl that she reconciled with husband Offset just a few weeks after announcing their bitter split, the Bodack Yellow rapper had enough.

Taking to her X Space (previously Twitter) on Friday, Cardi – born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – exploded at her fans, screaming profanities and repeatedly yelling at them to “Shut the f*** up” about the rumours.

“Did I say I was back together with somebody?! Did I said [sic] that?! Did y’all heard [sic] that? Did I say that he said it? No!” she shouted.



Cardi’s breaking point came just a day after she was caught spending time out in NYC with her estranged husband.



Prior to that, she also invited Offset – the father of her two children – to spend Christmas at her house for her lavish Christmas party, after which some fans on X began mocking how fast the on-off couple got back together yet again.

The WAP hitmaker further called out her fan base, pointing out that she doesn’t see anybody else “talking s**t” but her fans.

As a result, she threatened to unfollow everyone, even going as far as to claim that she will delete social media if people don’t stop putting words in her mouth.

Later in the day, Cardi took to X again to address her outburst, writing, “I must be a lil toxic cuz I enjoyed cursing ya out today…”

However, she claimed she’s turning over a new leaf, “but we not taking that into 2024.”