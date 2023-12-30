Prince Harry, Meghan need 'King's blessing far more than Charles needs them'

Prince Harry, Meghan need 'King's blessing'

King Charles III is desperate to spend time with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, according to a new report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children have just spent another Christmas in the US, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be set to finally reunite with the royal family in near future.

The Sussexes may bury the hatchet with King Charles in the New Year as the couple need "the King and his blessing far more than the King needs them", royal expert Ingrid Stewart told GB News.

The expert went on saying that it is "obvious" that dad-of-two Charles wants to see his youngest son Harry as well as his two grandchildren, Archie, four, and two year old Lilibet.

She said: "Obviously King Charles wants to see his son and his grandchildren, and last summer he apparently invited them to Balmoral, which they turned down."

The royal expert has suggested that Harry and Meghan's children help them rebuild their connections with the royal family as King Charles is eager to spend time with his grandkids.

