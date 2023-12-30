Jason Manford recalls ‘professional’ handling with Paddy McGuinness amid new tour

Jason has just announced his major new tour - A Manford All Seasons

Jason Manford disclosed that he was dismissed by Paddy McGuinness from the role of support act for his stand-up tour because he was deemed "too funny."

The 42-year-old comedian is set to embark on his tour next year, coinciding with Paddy's return to stand-up after an eight-year hiatus.

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline, Jason fondly recalls how he was chosen to be Paddy’s warm-up man for the Take Me Out host’s debut tour in 2006 but was axed for getting too many laughs.

Jason says: 'I was a club comic at the time, earning £70 a night, in the early noughties and I got this phone call asking if I wanted to support Paddy McGuinness on tour doing proper theatres.

'I was told "You’ll be done by 8.15pm and it’s £100 a show", so I was like "yes I will". I snapped their hand off.

'Around six or seven gigs in I thought I was doing really well as I was "club ready", my act was really polished, but I then got a call from the tour manager and he said to me "they’ve decided to go in a different direction for support. I think you’re a bit too funny".'

'So ended up getting sacked as Paddy’s tour support, even though one night I did longer than him on stage!'

Despite the axing, Jason holds no grudges against Paddy, revealing he contacted his fellow comic when tickets for her new tour went on sale in November, joking: 'If you’re looking for tour support, I know a decent comic.'

Paddy replied tongue-in-cheek: 'Do pass on his details.'

