Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘will not’ let rift heal between Charles, Harry

Prince William and Kate Middleton are still quite displeased with Prince Harry’s antics and everything that he detailed in his tell-all memoir.

The Duke of Sussex detailed the clash between him and the Prince of Wales, as well as their feuding wives Meghan Markle and Kate, Princess of Wales, in his bombshell memoir, Spare.

Kate and William are reportedly very “hostile” towards Meghan’s husband for airing the royal secrets so publicly.

However, King Charles was beginning to soften towards his younger son following the ‘warm’ phone call they shared on his 75th birthday, but the Wales were not willing to let the rift heal to easily.

According to a new report from Katie Nicholl in Vanity Fair, the Waleses don’t “want to be in the same room” as Harry and Meghan “let alone spend Christmas with them.”

A royal insider revealed to her that the monarch “would love nothing more than to have Christmas with his sons and all his grandchildren, but it’s not that simple and there is no chance the Sussexes will be coming.”

The source shared that it would make things “very difficult” due to “so much hostility towards Harry and Meghan” especially from William and Kate.