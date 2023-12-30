Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez marriage to be 'strongly tested' in 2024

File Footage

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been advised to gear up for major ups and downs as a couple in the upcoming year.

A renowned celebrity psychic, Inbaal Honigman, recently told The Mirror that the celebrity couple "carry unique positives and negatives into their relationship" due to their similar star sign, Leo.

The expert claimed that Affleck and Lopez "will go through ups and downs together" while analysing their birth chart.

She shared, "For a short while this summer, Mercury, planet of communication is retrograde in Leo. Those dates, 15 August - 28 August, are uneasy for the fiery pair, and they engage in misunderstandings and petty arguments."

For the unversed, the couple made it to the headlines in 2023 for their alleged marital woes due to Affleck's 'extra-friendly' relationship with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

While speaking of the Gone Girl star and his better half's professional lives, Inbaal shared, "There will be actual offers on the table, full new product lines, actionable concepts and a blank cheque. The power couple will become more powerful yet on those dates."



Lopez and Affleck got engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits a few years later.

The couple ended up rekindling their romance in 2021 and secretly got married the following year.