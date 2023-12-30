Is Prince Harry's act unforgivable?

Prince Harry's suffering does not seem to end anytime soon as the Duke will likely see "repercussions from his memoir for years", an expert has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex, who lives in California with his wife Meghan and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, sent shockwaves across the world with release of his explosive memoir Spare in January, 2023.



A source, well aware of the current situation, has claimed: "The royal family will not forgive Harry for his move against the Firm."

They went on claiming: "Some members of the royal family are still very angry at the Duke over his claims and allegations. They won't accept him again until he regrets."

On the other hand, royal expert Russell Myers also appeared discussing Harry's fate with the royal family in Sky News program, saying: "You start off at the beginning of the year, we had Harry’s memoir Spare which was an absolute bombshell throughout the Royal Family. We’re still talking about it now. He’s still picking up the pieces of his sort of battered relationship with his father and his brother."

The expert also claimed: "Absolutely nobody was spared - excuse the pun - from his barbs in that book and I think we’ll still see the repercussions of that in the next year or two and whether Harry can sort of find a way back into the family remains to be seen."

Harry, the fifth in line to the throne, made some revelations about his life within the royal family.



He also spoke of his mother Princess Diana. Meghan's husband also claimed that his father, King Charles, didn't cry nor hug his son when the news was broken to him. "Not one tear. Pa didn't hug me," he writes in the book.

Harry also revealed a fight with his brother William over Meghan, which according to 'Spare', began when William allegedly said: "Meg's difficult, she's rude. She's abrasive. She's alienated half the staff." He then added it was "not the first time he'd parroted the press narrative".



Harry wrote: "He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace," before he fell to the ground. He added: "I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

This comes after a public relations expert warned Meghan against penning a memoir of her own, which comes amid rumours that the actress-turned-Duchess could soon put pen to paper as part of the couple's book deal with Penguin Random House.