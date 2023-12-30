Victoria Beckham clears David Beckham's reputation after latest snub

Victoria Beckham shared a photo of her husband David on Instagram, appearing thoughtful and preoccupied as the Manchester United icon was once again denied a knighthood.



The father of four, who was granted an OBE on June 13, 2003, for his services to sport, has expressed his desire to one day be referred to as Sir David Beckham. However, the former football player is still awaiting the British establishment's much-desired knighthood.

The star was absent from the New Year's Honours list last night, although Peter Shilton and Mary Earps, two other sports legends, were honoured.

Victoria, David's wife, posted an honest photo of her husband peering thoughtfully into a book on social media on Friday night. The father of four was enjoying a late-night read of "Keeping Chickens for Dummies" when Victoria made fun of him. The family frequently posts updates on their comfortable country living from their expansive Cotswolds house and garden.

David's critically acclaimed Netflix documentary Beckham, which debuted this year, also focused on the country pile. Nevertheless, the celebrity was once again overlooked, and neither his popularity with viewers nor his reflections on his career influenced the New Year's Honours list.

David, 48, stood in queue for more than 13 hours in 2022 to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II, but it wasn't enough to earn him a spot on the 2023 New Year's Honours list, which was approved by King Charles, the newly appointed unelected head of state. It appears that David hasn't done enough to win over the monarchy this year, as the football legend was left off of the 2024 list as well.