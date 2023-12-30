Cardi B & Offset spark reconciliation rumours in New York City

Cardi B and Offset were spotted spending time together in the New York City on Thursday, December, 28 amid split news.
Although Cardi confirmed that the two were on a break, a fan caught the couple spending time together at the same store.
The fan, with username @sssyxjaaaaas shared a picture with the couple on Instagram, posing separately at the same store.
In one picture, the girl had her hands wrapped around her dog alongside the Walk It Talk It rapper, who posed with folded hands.
Meanwhile, the WAP rapper adorably smiled in her purple-pink ensemble as she posed with the peace sign.
The clip comes right after the Grammy winner denied of any reconciliation rumours with the Migos rapper.
On Wednesday, December, 27, @TheePopFeed revealed that “Cardi B has officially took Offset back after 12 days.”
Eagle-eyed fans noticed the Bodak Yellow subtly denied the rumors as she 'liked' a fan's response featuring a clip of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss telling co-star Porsha Williams, “You just made that up.”
Another source told PEOPLE that Cardi and Offset have “broken up and gotten back together and broken up again way more than the public has seen."
Earlier this month, Cardi took to her Instagram live, bashing the 32-year-old for “doing her dirty after so many years,” and for playing games with the 31-year-old rapper because she’s not an “easy girl,” she exclaimed.
