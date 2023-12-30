Meghan Markle aims for Kate Middleton’s crown amid series of losses

Princess Kate and Meghan Markle have been at odds since the latter moved to the US with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has high ambitions for herself, which involves taking over as Queen from sister-in-law Kate Middleton in the future.

Royal author Tom Bower suggested that the Duchess of Sussex shot herself in the foot when she decided to follow her husband Prince Harry out of the royal family in 2020.

Though the prospect of being ‘financially independent’ may have seemed enticing at the time, the couple signed themselves up for a losing battle.

“Kate is glowing, Kate is successful, Kate is popular - everything that Meghan wanted,” Tom told Closer magazine.

“Meghan wants to be the Queen - and she doesn’t want to be five in the succession [with Harry].”

The royal expert continued: “Meghan could never trump Kate - absolutely not at all.”

He noted that the former actress’ multi-millions deal with Netflix and Spotify couldn’t compensate for her royal status, hence, “Everything she tries undermines her status.”

“Instead of going back to the privacy she said she needed - and why she had to leave Britain - every time she steps out into the spotlight, she loses a bit more,” Bower explained.

“She just cannot win,” the expert affirmed.