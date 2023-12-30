Priyanka Chopra's mom praises Nick Jonas for being a doting father

Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, showered praise on her son-in-law for being a responsible family person.

In conversation with Free Press Journal, she said, "I really love and respect him (Nick Jonas). He is a loving and respectful jamaai (son-in-law)."



Speaking of her bond with the Jonas Brothers frontman, Madhu added, "We respect each other and discuss everything but we do draw a line somewhere between us. We all enjoy each other’s company as a wholesome family."

Madhu revealed that Nick may be a foreigner however, he is family-oriented.

"Priyanka and Nick share the same ethical values and he too ensures, family is the key for progressing in life," the actress' mother further stated.

Madhu shared that the celebrity couple has been a great source of support for each other after embracing parenthood.

"They are supporting each other professionally so well. When Priyanka is out on any assignments he takes care of Malti. We are so blessed to have him," she added.

Priyanka tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018 and welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022.