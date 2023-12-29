King Charles gives blessings to Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson to remarry?

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson reportedly planning to remarry and King Charles 'approve'

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have been tipped to remarry following the latter’s surprising Christmas walkabout with the Royal Family earlier this week.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, a friend of the disgraced royal revealed that the television personality’s public reunion with the family after more than 30 years means “the couple will get remarried within a few years.”

The younger brother of King Charles was married to Fergie for a decade following a royal wedding in 1986.

The former couple separated in 1992 and officially finalized their divorce four years later. Despite their divorce, the twosome has continued to stay in good terms and notably still live together in Royal Lodge.

Also Read: Sarah Ferguson bestowed special honour by Queen Elizabeth before death

“It seems inevitable now that they will just formalize it within a few years and remarry. They live in the same house, they spend all their time together, they adore the children [Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie], they don’t ever argue,” Andrew’s longtime pal insisted.

As for the reason of divorce, it has been widely speculated that the late Prince Philip did not approve of the romance author’s commercial endeavors, prompting Andrew to divorce his beloved wife so she could pursue her career.

A former Buckingham Palace courtier spilled to the outlet, “The idea of remarriage has always been a running joke, but I think Fergie going to church has genuinely shifted the dial.”

Also Read: Prince Andrew ‘reunites’ with Fergie for royal Christmas service after 30 years

They also noted that the late Queen couldn’t go against her deceased husband’s wishes to allow her son to remarry the former Duchess of York.

However, Charles’ ascension to throne revived hopes of reconciliation between former spouses, given the King’s “own romantic history.”