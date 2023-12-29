Cardi B attempts to hide her financial condition amid physical assault lawsuit

Cardi B’s physical assault trial is scheduled to begin on February 1 in Los Angeles

Cardi B doesn’t want people to know about her money moves.

As the 31-year-old rapper continues to navigate the years-long lawsuit for physical assault filed against her in 2018, she has but one demand for the judge.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, the Bodack Yellow hitmaker asked a judge to prohibit any conversations about her financial circumstances, including her net worth, during her upcoming trial.

She said that her wealth should not be talked about unless the court determines Cardi owes punitive damages.

Previously, the Grammy-winner also requested that any evidence about past altercations not be brought up in front of the jury.

The WAP songstress was hit with a lawsuit for assaulting a female security guard in 2018.

The guard, whose name is Emani Ellis, alleged that she had asked Cardi for a picture as she was leaving an office in a medical building.

However, not only did Cardi refuse the photo request, she reportedly became so upset that she decided to attack the Ellis, using “multiple profanities and racial slurs against [Ellis] who is African American.”

Cardi denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

After six long years, the trial is scheduled to start on February 1 in Los Angeles Superior Court.